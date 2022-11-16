Home Entertainment Palace Skateboards x Umbro Soccer-Themed Joint Capsule Collection Debut
As the World Cup is about to start this month, Palace Skateboards, following the release of the autumn and winter project in cooperation with Y-3, is now working with Umbro to launch a football-oriented joint capsule series, bringing a variety of tops and bottoms inspired by sports uniforms.

Continuing the tacit understanding of the first cooperation ten years ago, this time, the key elements are the printing of the two logos and the webbing decorated with the P pattern, bringing a blue collared long-sleeved splicing top and matching shorts of the same color, as well as purple , red, pink, turquoise, gray and other choices of 90s-style ribbed collar short-sleeved shirts, which perfectly integrate Umbro’s professionalism in football and Palace Skateboards’ creativity in flat vision.

The Palace x Umbro collection will be available in stores in Europe and online on November 18th at 11am GMT, in the U.S. at 11am EST on November 18th, and in the U.S. on November 18th at 11am JST. It will be available on the Palace Japan online store at 11 am on the 19th, and through the official online store at 11 am on November 19th, Beijing time. Readers who are interested in buying must pay attention.

