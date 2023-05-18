The 520th celebration of Longyuan’s “Shendu Night Travel Record” begins today! _Events_Benefits_Challenges

Original title: The 520th celebration of Longyuan’s “Shendu Night Travel Record” begins today!

The sword is like a star, the majestic mountains and rivers! Netease’s new concept demon masterpiece “Shendu Night Travel Record” will officially start the 520 celebration series after today’s update. Massive benefits and thousands of demon masters will go to love together; the new racing challenge game “Tianxing Lie” “Su” is launched heavily, and the power of the stars is coming; the linkage with the demon spirit “Longyuan” shocks and reveals the secrets, and the sect of ten thousand swords shows its majesty!

Endless love! The celebration kicks off

The annual 520 Game Love Day is approaching, and there is already joy in Shendu. Colorful activities are fully launched, and the rich benefits are not to be missed!

Today’s maintenance will last until June 7th, and the sign-in rewards will be upgraded in surprise. Demon subduing masters log in to the game every day to check in, and they can successively collect good gifts such as jade jade, event summoning charms, Lingbi stones, star map fragments, life coupons, Youdu Shenzang, Huaxu Mengyin, etc. After 14 days, you can unlock Huazhen “Qing Zhi Xia Shen” and experience the strong summer atmosphere for yourself.

Starting from May 20th, the highlight of the 520 celebration – the welfare rain will fall intensively every night from 19:30 to 20:00 for 7 consecutive days. Golden rain will be sprinkled everywhere in Shendu, and the demon subduing master can get a 520 welfare rain gift package for every minute online, and you can also get additional rewards such as youth food box, jade jade, and event call charms if you stay online!

The sincerity of Yubi’s double benefits for the first charge will also be reset after maintenance on May 18. The first recharge of Yubi before 14:00 on June 29 will also enjoy an additional three times the benefits of the first charge. The two first charge benefits are mutually exclusive. Independence, and priority to enjoy triple benefits when recharging!

Difficult to fight, new gameplay is online

The real strength needs to be proved by the most powerful enemy! Starting today, the new racing challenge game “Stars in the Sky” will be officially opened. The first phase will last until June 30, and there will be one phase every month thereafter. During the event, the demon subduing masters will lead their demon spirits to continuously challenge enemies with higher levels to win first-pass rewards. In some layers, demon subduing masters will also encounter amazingly powerful BOSS, and after the end of each event, they will obtain corresponding settlement rewards according to the highest number of layers they have reached, which can be exchanged in the “Twenty-eight Star Palace” in Fangshi Precious props.

During the challenge, the Supreme God of Heaven, Donghuang Taiyi, will watch the whole battle, test the strength of the Demon Subduing Master, and give corresponding attributes to be improved according to the overall level of the demon spirit’s cultivation. At the end of the activity cycle, Donghuang Taiyi will also rank the demon-subduing masters according to the highest number of floors passed by the challenge, the time it takes to pass the single-layer challenge on the top floor, and the time it takes to pass the top floor. The demon masters will distribute rewards, and the demon masters who perform particularly well will receive the respect treatment of setting up statues in the prosperous areas of Luoyang City for the past demon masters to watch!

Longyuan shines in the world, the star descends and transforms into a dragon Recently, “Shendu Night Travel Record” X “Chinese Longquan” linkage demon spirit unveiled the mystery – he is the sect of ten thousand swords, the chief of iron swords – Longquan’s sword spirit “Longyuan”! It is created by the master swordsmith Ou Yezi and Gan Jiang chiseled Ci Mountain to lead the stream to the seven pools surrounded by the Big Dipper and cast the sword. After the sword was made, looking down at the sword body was like climbing a high mountain and looking down into the abyss. , hence the name “Seven Stars Longyuan”, referred to as Longyuan, and later changed its name to Seven Stars Longyuan, also known as Longquan, because it avoided the taboo of the ancestor Li Yuan! See also 72-year-old Alan Tam plays 4 games a week: I will retire when I turn 26 – People – cnBeta.COM As the sword spirit of Longquan, the world‘s number one iron sword, Longyuan’s appearance also has the demeanor of a master: he is tall and straight, his beard and hair are completely white, but his eyes are still piercing, and he does not give people the slightest impression of aging. Wearing iron armor, covered with blue robes, covered with dragon patterns; holding an iron sword on the ground, the tip of the sword arouses ripples of stars, stirring up changes in the wind and clouds; seven stars shine on the sword, It coincides with the Big Dipper in the sky, filled with sword energy, condensed into a dragon, steaming up, with extraordinary momentum! After the maintenance on May 25th, Longyeon will officially come to the capital of God. He likes to use his aura to guide the sword-holders on the right path, and he will be a rare good partner! In addition to the above content, after today’s maintenance, there will be a re-enactment of the “Yusheng with You Leaping over the Dragon’s Gate” event. Participating in the event will have the opportunity to get a limited gift box of five choices for demon spirits, Taisu original crystal, Hatch, Prince Abene, etc. Rewards; 520 celebration welfare summoning spirits, endless love and star soul self-selected card pool limited-time summoning will be opened simultaneously, multiple card pools will be opened one after another, and many demon spirits are waiting for you to call; limited-time paid event-Bao Si Zang Treasure is open again , Back ornaments, Huazhen and other rare treasures can be randomly selected by you; benefits such as 7-day physical strength summoning gift, 520 cumulative recharge rebate celebration and other benefits are available for a limited time, and you are invited to enjoy attractive rewards! See also KD was accidentally injured three times in two years The world is full of vibrancy, and the evening rainbow flows from the east to the west of Jianghan! Netease’s new concept monster spirit masterpiece “Shendu Night Travel Record” 520 celebration kicks off today, and the new racing challenge game “Tianxingliansu” is officially launched, and the linkage demon spirit “Longyuan” Coming soon! Log in to the official website immediately to view more game information! 【Shendu Night Travel Record】 The beauty of national rhyme belongs to the flourishing Tang Dynasty. NetEase’s new concept mobile game “Shendu Night Travel Record” is an RPG mobile game that collects monsters in the national style! In the game, you can encounter thousands of monsters and experience the beautiful plot of hundreds of monsters! The prosperity of the Tang Dynasty, the aesthetics of the country , Let you experience the spirit of the gods! Every day when monsters make trouble, it is the time when the demon subduing master appears. Let us enter the world of national style monsters together! “Shendu Night Travel Record” official website: http://sd.163.com/Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: