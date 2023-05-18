Listen to TV yesterday May 17, 2023: Bonaccini makes Gentili fly

TV ratings yesterday 17 May 2023: Controcorrente reaches 836,000 viewers for a 5.9% share

Channel 5 wins in you listen to TV with the latest episode of fiction Light of Your Eyes 2, which enthralled 2,957,000 spectators equal to an 18.1% share. Second position for Who has seen? are Rai3, which gets 1,972,000 spectators equal to a 12% share. Bronze medal for The Help are Rai1 with 1,834,000 spectators equal to 11.5% share.

As for the TV ratings yesterday May 17, 2023 for other networks: the sixth season of The Good Doctor are Rai2 with 996,000 spectators (5.4%), Pirates of the Caribbean – At World‘s End are Italia 1 with 953,000 spectators (6.6%), Upstream are Network 4 with an am of 836,000 spectators (5.9%), Sacrifice Cassino! are La7 with 537,000 spectators (3.2%), Monuments Man are TV8 with 336,000 spectators (2%), Brick Mansions on the New ones with 334,000 spectators (1.9%).

Listen to TV yesterday May 17, 2023 in access prime time

Rai1 the peak is recovered in the TV ratings yesterday May 17, 2023 nell’access prime time con Five minuteswhich reaches 4,418,000 spectators with a 22.4% share. Your business it gets 4,525,000 spectators with a 22.7% share. Followed on other networks: Strip the News are Channel 5 with 3,485,000 spectators (17.5%), NCIS are Italia 1 with 1,293,000 spectators (6.5%), The Horse and the Tower are Rai3 with 1,468,000 spectators (7.4%), Italy tonight are Network 4 with 788,000 spectators (4%) in the first part and 678,000 spectators (3.4%) in the second part, Half past eight are La7 with 1,526,000 spectators (7.6%).

