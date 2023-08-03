Elkann, the red of the princely villa of Marrakech exceeds 5 million

Geneva, John and Lapo Elkann

The Marrakech villa is expensive, a hole worth over 5 million for the Elkann brothers

The red of the splendid villa now exceeds 5 million euros “Ain Kassimou” of Marrakech formerly owned by the deceased Donna Marella Caracciolo of Castagnetothe widow of John Agnelli. This is highlighted by the 2022 financial statements just filed in Luxembourg by Juky Sathe company established in 2003, about five years after the lawyer’s death, which holds the real estate investment and is chaired by Guinevere Elkannsister of John Philip e Sheet and grandchildren of Donna Marella which are all three beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Merloni & Co’s helicopters do not take off: Esperia loses almost 5 million

Just Geneva managed to get from Muhammad VIking of Morocco, the extension of the concession on the villa for another five years and this because the sovereign is the owner of every national property, especially if it is a large water reserve such as that of Ain Kassimou. In detail, the year ended with a deficit of 109 thousand euros, higher than the red of 43 thousand euros in 2021, which the assembly decided to carry forward, thus making the previous losses count rise to over 5.07 million.

READ ALSO: J-Ax in red, does not sell legal hemp: 50,000 euro hole for Aleotti stores

Juky Sa it values ​​its real estate asset – which has undergone some recent improvements – for 10.6 million (the villa was bought in July 2003 for 12 million) and has debts of 14.9 million. The Luxembourg company was called “Adorable” in homage to the name of Donna Marella’s beloved Japanese akita dog. They sit on the board of directors of Juky Pierre Lentz, Francesca Barcaglioni e Umberto Cherries.

Subscribe to the newsletter