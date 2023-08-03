PSG spent 300 million euros on reinforcements Sport

PSŽ activated two more bombs and signed strong reinforcements in the attack.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe, who has been kicked out of the team, so they continue to spend their money. After they brought six footballers for “only” 127 million euros, they also picked up Ćavi Simmons (four million euros) for a small amount of money, so that in the first days of August, the two biggest bombs rang out!

After PSG activated Usman Dembele’s clause and brought him from Barcelona for 50 million euroseverything has been agreed about the new attacker – Gonsal Ramoš from Benfica. This is a football player who exploded last season in the jersey of the Lisbon team, he also left a great impression at the World Cup in Qatar when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, while his transfer will be another 80 million euros were paid.

If we add to all that that PSG also spent 28.5 million euros to buy Ugo Ekitike, who was at “Princes’ Park” as a loan player last season, we arrive at an imposing sum of 290 million euros. And who knows, it is not excluded that Luis Enrique may get another reinforcement by the end of the summer.

Previously, Luka Hernandez, Milan Škrinjar, Marko Asensio, Kang-in Lee and Manuel Ugarte arrived at PSG.

As for Ramos, the 2001-born striker has so far played 106 games for Benfica and scored 41 goals, while Ousmane Dembele returns to France after seven years away. He grew up in Rennes, and through Borussia Dortmund he arrived in Barcelona in the summer of 2018 for 150 million euros. He was supposed to be a replacement for Neymar, but he disappointed and was mostly injured. Only when he lost last season and convinced Xavi that he deserves a chance, did he decide to “raise the anchor” and go to PSŽ (185 games, 40 goals and 43 assists).

The two of them are expected to replace the performance of Kylian Mbappe, whom PSG is trying to “drive away” with all their might, as they know that he also has a secret agreement with Real Madrid, according to which he would arrive at that club as a free agent next year. PSG wants to buy him right now for 250 million euros, they are even threatening to sue FIFA.

