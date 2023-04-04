Home Technology Phoenix Contact, plug-and-play fiber optic distribution
Phoenix Contact, plug-and-play fiber optic distribution

From Phoenix Contact comes the new plug-and-play fiber optic distribution boxes with duplex LC fittings. From the compact FDX-20 design for DIN rail, the new models complete the range and the plug-and-play wiring system.

New distribution boxes

The distribution boxes are equipped with duplex LC fittings. I am recommended as resistant distributors in harsh environments. The assembly is intuitive without fusion joints. Different connector types (M17, MPO or ODC/Q-ODC) in four-, twelve- and twenty-four-pole versions offer flexibility in infrastructure design. All accompanied by collegamenttop and bottom as well as various DIN rail mounting options in three directions.

The FDX-20 series DIN rail distribution box without pigtail cables is equipped with 6 plastic multimode Duplex LC joints. The protective splice system for shrink and crimp splices (available separately), on a patented splice support made of powder-coated sheet steel. Possibility of cable entry via screw connection, available from above and below. Case of 2 pieces, prepared for mounting on DIN rail using a rear adapter. The adapter can also be mounted on the side.

