Photoshop Elements and Premiere integrate artificial intelligence. Here’s what’s new in photo editing

Adobe Elements and Adobe Premiere Elements are simplified versions of Photoshop, designed for less experienced users. Recently announced, these photo and video editing tools incorporate approximately twenty artificial intelligence (AI)-based applications. The interface, from the first use, appears simple and intuitive, representing an essential version compared to the professional one. These versions are ideal for those new to photo and video editing, allowing you to quickly obtain quality results.

As expected, there are several filters that use AI to remove artifacts, colorize spaces and enhance faces – functions now common in modern smartphones. The advantage of these tools is the ability to operate with just a few clicks and precision, making the editing process smoother thanks to AI.

Among the most interesting functions, the “Artistic Effects” option allows you to add effects inspired by the most famous works of art to your image. Additionally, you can turn a static image into a video. The “Match Color” function is also notable, allowing you to apply the colors and tones of one sample image to another, recoloring the subject based on the selected gradient.

Premiere Elements 2024 brings innovations especially in the field of video editing: it is possible to enrich videos with texts and images from Adobe Stock and the software is capable of recognizing the subjects in the videos, suggesting the most suitable editing functions. These features are intuitive for professionals, but represent a great advantage for less experienced users, allowing them to create high-quality products in a short time. You can create short trailers or summaries, and, innovatively, Adobe now automatically generates highlight reels from videos.

As for the purchase, both Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements can be purchased individually on the official Adobe website for 101.26 euros, or in a combined package for 152.50 euros. Unlike the professional versions, these products do not take advantage of Adobe’s cloud functions.

