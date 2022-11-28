Last year, it was reported that MSI’s popular software “Afterburner” was plagiarized by pirated websites. The pirated Afterburner software hidden mining and Trojan horse viruses in the downloaded files. Recently, cyber security company Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs (CRIL) found that in the past three months, at least 50 players had their personal information stolen and their computers kidnapped for mining due to piracy.

MSI Afterburner is believed to be downloaded and used by many computer players, whether it is used to monitor hardware temperature, usage rate, frequency, FPS, etc. in real time in games, or for graphics card overclocking, etc. MSI Afterburner is very good. A set of software used.

And this pirated website basically copied Afterburner’s download page, causing unfamiliar players to confuse it very easily. The safest way is to download Afterburner from MSI’s official website to use.

source