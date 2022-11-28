Home Technology Pirated MSI Afterburner floods again! Contains malicious mining software, beware of computer kidnapping | XFastest News
Technology

Pirated MSI Afterburner floods again! Contains malicious mining software, beware of computer kidnapping | XFastest News

by admin
Pirated MSI Afterburner floods again! Contains malicious mining software, beware of computer kidnapping | XFastest News

Last year, it was reported that MSI’s popular software “Afterburner” was plagiarized by pirated websites. The pirated Afterburner software hidden mining and Trojan horse viruses in the downloaded files. Recently, cyber security company Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs (CRIL) found that in the past three months, at least 50 players had their personal information stolen and their computers kidnapped for mining due to piracy.

MSI Afterburner is believed to be downloaded and used by many computer players, whether it is used to monitor hardware temperature, usage rate, frequency, FPS, etc. in real time in games, or for graphics card overclocking, etc. MSI Afterburner is very good. A set of software used.

And this pirated website basically copied Afterburner’s download page, causing unfamiliar players to confuse it very easily. The safest way is to download Afterburner from MSI’s official website to use.

source

Further reading:

See also  Rockstar Games announces the official launch of Taiwan's LINE account

You may also like

Apple canceling the iPhone stylus at the last...

Proof of reserves: this is how the world...

Street Fighter 6 has been rated – Hong...

The first TV subscription system, easy to have...

The five surprising reasons why Apple products sell...

Accompany you through every lazy moment, OPPO Pad...

The greenest laptop ever to feel at peace...

For Musk, Twitter is Japanese-centric. The reasons for...

Musk’s Twitter Plan in 12 Slides (Spoiler: It’s...

Musk’s Twitter Plan in 12 Slides (Spoiler: It’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy