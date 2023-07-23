Pixel 8: Disappointing news for Google fans

The next smartphone in the Google series will be available in autumn. However, those interested should be prepared for a possible price increase for the Pixel 8. An insider suspects that the cell phone could be up to 100 euros more expensive.

Google Pixel 8 could be more expensive

An Indian leaker claims to have learned that Google turn the price screw on the Pixel 8 becomes. The cell phone is to be offered in the basic version in the USA for 649 or 699 US dollars (source: Yogesh Brar on Twitter). That would be a $50 or $100 increase there compared to the Pixel 7.

In Germany, the Pixel 7 came on the market from 649 euros, with 256 GB of storage space, 749 euros were initially required. Should there be a similar increase in this country, then it could the basic version of the Pixel 8 for 699 euros or even 749 euros Tobe offered.

That Google certainly adjusts prices upwards last shown the Pixel 7a. Google put the cell phone on the market with a recommended retail price of 509 euros, the predecessor was still available for 459 euros.

It is not yet known when the Pixel 8 will be released. The predecessor made its debut in mid-October 2022. According to the leaker, it should Pixel 8 in early October 2023 come on the market.

Here’s what we think of the Pixel 7a:

Pixel 8 with ultrasonic fingerprint scanner?

The possibly higher price could justify Google with an upgrade. The phone is rumored to have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for the first time. An optical scanner is used in the current Pixel 7 series, which is not fast enough for some users.

In addition, the battery capacity improve. 4,485 mAh is currently being speculated, compared to 4,270 mAh for the predecessor. A faster charging process, however, is not in sight.

The Pixel 8 is said to be from a Tensor 3 processor be powered, which is supported by 8 GB of RAM. The OLED display could come to a diagonal of 6.17 inches and offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

