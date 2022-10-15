Home » 2022/10/15 – Oaks & Jabs are all over the place. In a good way…
Show notes

Oaks & Jabs are all over the place. In a good way. Ramblings and some bangers. A salute to the OG’s and a nod to the younguns.

Playlist:

Amen Again by 1K Phew ft. Lecrae & Trip Lee
Lost Again by YC
Seeds Of Abraham by Playdough
Go by Proxy ft. Bonafide, Jurny Big, Pettidee, Manchild, Sareem Poems, Braille, Knowdaverbs & Soup the Chemist
Highlight by Ty Brasel ft. WHATUPRG & 1K Phew
Backaddit (Remix) by Ozay Moore & Newselph
Lost Minds by Dsern1 ft. Bro Yahudi’Yah
Keep It Movin’ by Oakbridge, Shelly. H, Mark Durksen, Jabs & Kris-Bo
Real You by Mark Durksen
He Paid It All by DIE-REK ft. Rel McCoy & Griffin
As I Am by 1K Phew ft. Jonathan McReynolds
The Arrival by Terror Firma & Sivion

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/822

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

