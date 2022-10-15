2022/10/15 – Oaks & Jabs are all over the place. In a good way…

Show notes

Oaks & Jabs are all over the place. In a good way. Ramblings and some bangers. A salute to the OG’s and a nod to the younguns.

Amen Again by 1K Phew ft. Lecrae & Trip Lee

Lost Again by YC

Seeds Of Abraham by Playdough

Go by Proxy ft. Bonafide, Jurny Big, Pettidee, Manchild, Sareem Poems, Braille, Knowdaverbs & Soup the Chemist

Highlight by Ty Brasel ft. WHATUPRG & 1K Phew

Backaddit (Remix) by Ozay Moore & Newselph

Lost Minds by Dsern1 ft. Bro Yahudi’Yah

Keep It Movin’ by Oakbridge, Shelly. H, Mark Durksen, Jabs & Kris-Bo

Real You by Mark Durksen

He Paid It All by DIE-REK ft. Rel McCoy & Griffin

As I Am by 1K Phew ft. Jonathan McReynolds

The Arrival by Terror Firma & Sivion

