Kanye West and YEEZY ordered by court to pay photographer $300,000

The court recently ordered Kanye West and YEEZY to pay $300,000 to Katelyn Mooney, a freelance photographer in Brooklyn, New York.

It is reported that the photographer shot the image of the SHDZ sunglasses series for YEEZY. At first, the two parties discussed through text messages, and the finalized remuneration was $110,000, but in the end they only received $15,000. Therefore, Katelyn Mooney sued Kanye West and YEEZY in December 2022 , seeking $300,000 in damages.

Although the two parties have not signed a formal contract, the content of the text message and the subsequent invoice issued by Katelyn Mooney are enough evidence. She also said that she was forced to overdraw her credit card to pay the rent in cash because she was not paid during the filming.