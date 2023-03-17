Almost two decades after the initiation of the Austrian Music Fund and a decade after Bilderbuch symbolically started a new era with their “Machine”, the Austrian music industry needs a review of its current position.

What about the music industry in Austria? Where is she going, what chances and prospects does she have? What does it need in order to actually exploit its obvious potential in a rapidly changing environment?

In the balancing act between culture and economy, music is a lasting source of inspiration, an often underestimated economic factor, often a valuable export good – and all of this is an important reason for discussions and learning among experts and stakeholders on May 5th.

In workshops, master classes and panels, the all-day program focuses on developments in the digital exploitation and marketing of music and – with the active involvement of the specialist audience – on the draft of a future vision for Austria as a music location.

Last but not least, “Bzzzz” symbolizes the colorful and intensive activity in the local music world and underlines the value of the community. At the organizational level, powerful organizations from the heart of the industry with AKM, FAMA, IFPI and VTMÖ gather behind the banner of the event.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, May 5, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m

Austrian Economic Chamber, Wiedner Hauptstraße 63, 1045 Vienna

Inquiries: [email protected]

++++

Link:

FAMA