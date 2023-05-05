Klay scored 30 points, the Warriors beat the Lakers and chased the Lakers to 1-1 with only 11 points in a downturn.

17
- Clay scored 30 points in a slump, the Warriors beat the Lakers to 1-1 with only 11 points Sina
- The Warriors scored 21 three-pointers and 27 points to beat the Lakers 1-1, splashing 50 points and James 23+7 netease
- NBA playoffs | Davis invincible in the restricted area defeats the Warriors and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals – Sports – Basketball – NBA | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The referee report of the Lakers vs. G1: Only one missed judgment is not good for the Lakers Sina
- Thick eyebrows 30+23 James 22+11 Lakers narrowly beat Warriors 1-0 lead_NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com Sina
- View full coverage on Google News