Home » Pixel 8, the real game changer will be the Google Tensor 3 chip
Technology

Pixel 8, the real game changer will be the Google Tensor 3 chip

by admin
Pixel 8, the real game changer will be the Google Tensor 3 chip

If the not too surprising launch of Google Pixel Fold was a success, already counting the first sold-outs, the “hard core” of Mountain View aficionados are still waiting to discover all the news of the next, real generation.

So let’s talk about the Pixel 8 familywhich should arrive a year after the launch of the Pixel 7, but news in this regard is already expected in the coming months, just as per tradition.

The rumored “self-produced” processor should be on board the new generation smartphones – although always outsourcedGoogle Tensor 3a chip that should aim to challenge the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 openly, but which should not aim for the third generation of Qualcomm, for purely technical reasons.

The SoC Tensor 3, in fact, should make use of the current gen cores, including the excellent one Cortex X3. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, as the guys from rightly point out Phone Arena will be able to make use of the latest cores, among all the Cortex X4with 15% improved performance and increased energy efficiency (-40%) gen over gen.

In any case, there should be some news, including new life for gaming thanks to the Mali G715 GPU, the first Qualcomm graphics with hardware support for Ray Tracing.

See also  Steam overwhelmingly praised "The Evil Castle 4" Thomas the Tank Engine and Lily in the way should come, and the model modification will always come | 4Gamers

You may also like

Pc, the announced end of the desktop computer...

AMD Radeon PRO W7000 graphics cards are now...

HBO executives said that the series version of...

NASA missions up to date 2023: All information...

Qualcomm is discussing the possibility of cooperation with...

Of ducks and orders to shoot – AI...

Chrome users have to install and delete quickly!...

Aldi sells smart weather station with color display...

Net balcony power plant in the test: strong,...

Famous Ghost Catch Game “Midnight Ghost Hunt” Limited...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy