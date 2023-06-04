Pixel 8, the real game changer will be the Google Tensor 3 chip

If the not too surprising launch of Google Pixel Fold was a success, already counting the first sold-outs, the “hard core” of Mountain View aficionados are still waiting to discover all the news of the next, real generation.

So let’s talk about the Pixel 8 familywhich should arrive a year after the launch of the Pixel 7, but news in this regard is already expected in the coming months, just as per tradition.

The rumored “self-produced” processor should be on board the new generation smartphones – although always outsourced – Google Tensor 3a chip that should aim to challenge the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 openly, but which should not aim for the third generation of Qualcomm, for purely technical reasons.

The SoC Tensor 3, in fact, should make use of the current gen cores, including the excellent one Cortex X3. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, as the guys from rightly point out Phone Arena will be able to make use of the latest cores, among all the Cortex X4with 15% improved performance and increased energy efficiency (-40%) gen over gen.

In any case, there should be some news, including new life for gaming thanks to the Mali G715 GPU, the first Qualcomm graphics with hardware support for Ray Tracing.