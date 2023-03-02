Home Technology Pixel Stranger Things!Some models crash as long as they play “Alien” clips
Technology

Pixel Stranger Things!Some models crash as long as they play “Alien” clips

by admin
Pixel Stranger Things!Some models crash as long as they play “Alien” clips

Although the sudden crash of the mobile phone is not very common now, in some specific cases, some seemingly innocuous actions will also cause the mobile phone to suffer. Recently, the website Android Authority received a leak from a user, saying that some Pixel phones will automatically restart after watching a certain YouTube video, and some phones will even have network problems after that, which needs to be shut down and restarted again to solve it.

▲ Pixel 7 Pro。Photo by Thai Nguyen on Unsplash

Play “Alien” and reboot

The YouTube video involved is a 4K HDR clip of the classic sci-fi movie “Alien”. When the affected mobile phone tries to watch it with the YouTube program, the mobile phone will automatically restart immediately, and some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a mobile phones just cannot play it.

Affected mobile phone models include Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, although not all users are affected by this issue, we also tried to play this clip with the Pixel 6 Pro we had at hand, and the phone It didn’t restart, but the video flickered erratically.

In addition, some Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users said that after the first restart, the phone cannot connect to the mobile network, and it needs to be restarted to recover. It is currently unknown why the short film of “Alien” will cause the phone to restart. Some users speculate that it may be related to the process of processing the color of the HDR video on the Pixel phone.

See also  There is a robot at Fiumicino airport: it's called Ottobot and it helps passengers

If you’re reading this article on a Pixel phone, it’s best to mentally prepare yourself before clicking on the video below.

Source: threverge

You may also like

Innovative startups and SMEs: requirements, differences and concessions

all March 2023 releases…

The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed until 2024

Luciano Floridi, “let’s get ready but without blocking...

The benefits of the multicloud approach. Aruba’s opinion

How to manage multiple Google accounts on the...

Italy is the most affected country

Stranger Things villain wants to play Scarecrow in...

Rumor: Armored Core VI will be released before...

from March it will no longer be possible

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy