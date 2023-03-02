8
For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in the direct clashes, (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded with a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order:
- Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level
- In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in direct matches
- General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)
- Draw