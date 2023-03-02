A Bolivian man allegedly wandered through the Amazon jungle for 31 days before being ambushed by a group of people.

Bolivian Jonathan Acosta (30) he was found after he Wandered through the Amazon jungle for 31 days. Acosta became lost when he became separated from his four friends while hunting in northern Bolivia. He claims that he drank rainwater that he collected in his shoes and that he fed on worms and other insects. He described how he had to hide from jaguars and peccariesa type of pig-like mammal.

A group of locals and his friends finally found him a month after he went missing. “It’s amazing, I can’t believe people have been looking for me for so long. I ate worms, I ate insects, you wouldn’t believe what I had to do to survive all this time“, he told Unitel TV.

“When he sprained his ankle, he started to get scared”

He said he had to eat a wild papaya-like fruit, locally known as gargatea.

“I am very grateful to God because he gave me a new life,” he said Acosta who lost 17 kilograms in a monthhe was dehydrated and sprained his ankle, but was still able to walk, writes the BBC.

“My brother told us that when he sprained his ankle on the fourth day, he started to fear for his life. He only had one bullet in his shotgun and he couldn’t walk, and he thought no one would be looking for him,” Horacio said. , the younger brother of the missing person.

The police will question his friends

Another problem for Acosta was the fact that he did not have a machete and a flashlight with him. He claims he encountered wild animals and used his last bullet to scare them away. During the 31st day of wandering, he spotted the group 300 meters away and started limping towards it through the bushes. He started shouting so that he would be spotted more easily.

“A man came running to tell us how they found my brother. It’s a miracle,” added Orasio. In the meantime, the police announced that they will question four friends of the found man in order to determine all the details of the disappearance.

