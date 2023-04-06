Home Technology Play PGA Tour 2K23 for free this Easter
Play PGA Tour 2K23 for free this Easter

2K Sports released their latest golf game back in October, and definitely don’t want us to forget about it, as EA’s alternate release is all in focus tomorrow.

So, Microsoft and 2K Games have now announced that PGA Tour 2K23 is this weekFree Play Daysone of the games. This is a collection of Xbox games that are free to download and play for all subscribers to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate.

Other games are also included, two very good MMORPGs (The Elder Scrolls Online and Black Desert Online) and Team 17’s excellent Bravery and Greed featuring beat-up action for up to four players.

All of these are free to play until 8:00 BST/9:00 CEST on Monday morning, and if you want to buy some of them, there are also big discounts available.

