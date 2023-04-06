Papel Craft invited the stylist Isabella Capet to jointly create a collection in partnership. Owner of a style that celebrates handmade, color and appreciation of the Brazilian product, her pieces are delicate, colorful and with beautiful embroidery and appliqués.

Given the stylist’s unique personality, Papel’s creative team brought prints with a mix of colors, reminiscent of embroidery and textures, polka dots and beads.

The collection comprises a singer kit, notepads, A5 notebooks, toiletry bags, glasses holders, scarves, handbags, overalls and dresses.

