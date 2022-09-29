Home Technology Players use “Magic 2” to create a super Mario classic map “Super Mario Bros. 5” to relive the 2D classic
The Super Mario series has always been a classic in the hearts of players, but Nintendo has rarely released 2D games in recent years, and die-hard players have lost something.

Player MetroidMike64 used the Switch “Mario Creator 2” to make the “Super Mario Bros. 5” map “Super Mario Bros. 5”, reproducing the classic 2D Super Mario Bros style, with 40 complete levels in 8 worlds .

MetroidMike64 emphasized that this version of “Super Mario Bros. 5” is not a super difficult or trap-heavy game popular on the Internet, but a faithful presentation after 7 years of efforts to bring together various classic elements. Players who are interested and have “Matron 2” can go to “Everyone’s World” to search for the map 0G9-XN4-FNF to experience it by themselves.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Unwire HK; source of the first image:MetroidMike64

