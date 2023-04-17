Playing games can make the world a better place! The most chill environmental strategy game “Terra Nil” | XFastest News

Over 300,000 copies sold, Taiwan’s “Green Warrior” Wannasing Pharaoh and senior Abby dispatched

The world -renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital and the development team Free Lives have jointly launched the chillest environmental protection strategy game “Terra Nil” for more than two weeks. It has quickly exceeded 300,000 copies, and it is still growing at a speed like wildfire!

“Land of the Beginning” is not only a good game, but also a game with the mission of “making the world a better place”. Game development team Free Lives has fulfilled their promise to donate a portion of pre-order profits to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, an anarchic, non-profit partner whose mission is to save endangered species, protect natural areas and care for people.

In addition, Devolver Digital launched the power of “Tree Warriors” all over the world. Game lovers, critics, live broadcasters and audiences from all over the world gathered in “The Land of the Beginning” to turn this power into reality. It is a barren land with more than 45,528 trees in the world, capable of consuming nearly 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide and greening 43 hectares.

Taiwanese live host Wannasinging Pharaoh and senior Abby will soon join the ranks of “Tree Warriors” and will share with the audience the playing process of “Land of the Beginning” in the live broadcast from 4/18 to 4/22, and Calling on everyone to contribute to the green environment. In the future, “Land of the Beginning” will continue to donate 8% of the sales proceeds on Steam to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, so that this environmental awareness is as meaningful as a good game in people’s hearts.

If you are interested in such an environmental strategy game that has a positive impact on the world , satisfies and heals people’s hearts, then welcome to “The Land of the Beginning”. “Terra Nil” is currently on the PC and mobile versions, and you can find it in the game zone of Steam and Netflix respectively, or follow the official website of the game, the official twitter of the game ( @Terra_Nil ) and the officially launched Devolver Digital Taiwan official Instagram (devolverdigital_tw) for more and more real-time game information.

“Terra Nil” Steam game page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1593030/Terra_Nil/