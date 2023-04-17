Home » Bomb alarm in Bologna in via Santo Stefano for a suspicious package
by admin
Bologna, April 17, 2023 – An alarm, due to the presence of one strange package, was taken in the evening in via Santo Stefano, near the Cremeria (video). It was around 8pm when several police cars, together with the carabinieri’s bomb squad, intervened in the street, cordoning off the portion of the portico to secure the area.

The package, una iPhone box was placed in a bicycle basket (photo). The bomb squad first checked that the package did not contain explosives. Once it was ascertained that there was no danger, the alarm was lifted and the road was reopened.

