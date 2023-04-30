PlayStation executives think that if the game market is flooded with a large number of “service games”, it will be a very boring thing – Computer King Ada

Just in the past few years, more and more game developers will adopt the so-called “Games-As-A-Service” (Games-As-A-Service) or “Service Game” (Live Service) business model, which means spending many years Constantly update the same game, continue to bring new game content to players, so as to increase the stickiness of the game itself, rather than developing additional new games, such as “Grand Theft Auto 5” is the most obvious in recent years example. However, senior executive Shuhei Yoshida from PlayStation said he doesn’t want to see the entire game industry flooded with such games.

In an interview with The Guardian, the executive, who is currently the head of PlayStation’s independent game development department, said that if only a large number of “service games” can be seen in the top 10 best-selling games every year, then it is not good for him. Saying it would be a rather boring thing to do.

“The game industry will never be a fun place anymore. The industry will continue to grow, and I hope the industry will continue to support and pursue more creative ideas, so that people are willing to start trying to create something new. Things. You don’t want to see that every year’s top 10 best-selling games are almost all those games, and all the games are turned into service games. That would be really boring to me.” Yoshida Shuhei said

Having said that, even Sony has begun to actively pursue the ambition of developing service-oriented games in recent years. Prior to this, the game publisher has repeatedly stated that they want to continue to expand their territory in the service-oriented game market. Just last year, they bought Bungie, the developer of the Destiny series, for $3.6 billion, and not long ago, they bought Firewalk Studios again to help them strengthen their ability to develop and sell games as a service.

So far, Sony has not officially disclosed any new PS5 game that adopts this operating model to players, but the company’s executives have repeatedly emphasized that they will launch a variety of service-oriented games in the near future. , and it has been confirmed that the multiplayer version of “The Last of Us” under development is likely to be one of them. On the other hand, even though Sony is currently showing full ambitions for this type of “service-oriented game” that can be sold for many years, they still emphasize that their team will not give up those well-received players and focus on rich storylines. on single player games.