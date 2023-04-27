POCO F5 series will be released on 5/9, the standard version will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, POCO F5 Pro will be Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Earlier, POCO officially announced that the POCO F5 series new machine launch conference will be held on the evening of May 9th. At that time, two new machines, POCO F5 Pro and POCO F5, will be launched. The Snapdragon official in India has previously announced that the standard version of POCO F5 will be released. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

In addition to realme will launch the new realme 11 series new phones in May, Xiaomi Group’s POCO brand also announced that it will launch new POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro new phones in May! Earlier, POCO officially announced that it will hold a new machine online launch event at 20:00 on May 9, Taiwan time, and India’s POCO official has also disclosed the body design of POCO F5, which is similar to the Chinese version of Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The public color is called Ice Feather White in Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Snapdragon India officially confirmed on Twitter that POCO F5 will be powered by TSMC’s 4nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

In addition to the similar appearance, it is rumored that the POCO F5 has the same hardware specifications as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. It is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh large-capacity battery, support 67W fast charging, and be equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen, support 1920Hz PWM dimming, the highest 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The camera is equipped with a 64-megapixel three-lens main camera, equipped with a 64-megapixel OIS main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

As for the specifications of POCO F5 Pro, it was leaked earlier in a mobile phone bag uploaded by Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter. Even though the mobile phone model has been covered, according to the past, Xiaomi Group’s mobile phones will have such a packaged mobile phone, and it is speculated from the specifications that it is POCO F5 Pro.

POCO F5 Pro is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and also equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 ROM. The screen is equipped with a WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, and this time POCO F5 Pro will have a built-in 5160mAh large-capacity battery and support 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. macro lens.

POCO mobile phones have always had a good price/performance ratio, and what new features the POCO F5 series will bring this time is also quite exciting, but we still have to wait for the official announcement on the evening of May 9 for the detailed specifications of POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro As the standard, please stay tuned to the new machine report of the Computer King Ada team!

In addition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G that we unpacked before also have good CP values ​​​​and image shooting capabilities, and they are also good choices for mid-range mobile phones.

