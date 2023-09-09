Pokémon Ga-Olé Rush Update: Introducing Double Charge and Mega Evolution Abilities

Pokémon Ga-Olé Announces Third Update of Rush with Exciting Features

The highly popular console game, Pokémon Ga-Olé, is gearing up for its third update of Rush, bringing exciting new features and characters. The official announcement date has been set for September 21st, and the news was shared in the Facebook fan group of the game. In celebration of the update, a special event will also be held, where lucky participants will have the chance to win exclusive prizes.

Among the prizes, 100 fortunate individuals will be drawn to receive silver coins and a limited edition Silvally card. Silvally is a highly sought-after Pokémon, making this event a must-attend for dedicated fans.

In an interesting turn of events, the game developers have pre-released information about three 5-star cards that will be introduced in the third episode of Rush. The new cards include Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza. What sets these cards apart is their unique ability called “double charge,” also known as the double move. This allows the Pokémon to utilize two moves simultaneously during an attack, resulting in significantly more potent damage.

Furthermore, Rayquaza possesses an additional ability known as “Mega Evolution.” Once activated, Rayquaza transforms into Super Rayquaza, increasing its overall power and abilities. This makes Rayquaza the only Pokémon in the current Pokémon Ga-Olé series that can utilize both Mega Evolution and Double Charge simultaneously.

However, players must be mindful of the mechanics behind these abilities. Double Charge and Mega Evolution can only be triggered during the first attack of a Pokémon. If multiple Pokémon with the same ability enter the game, only one can be utilized. Once an ability has been used by a Pokémon, others with the same name cannot activate it. Thus, players will need to carefully strategize their timing and ability usage.

To commemorate the launch of the third episode of Rush, the official fan group has organized a celebratory event. By completing designated tasks, players can qualify for the lottery and increase their chances of winning various prizes. Remarkably, up to 100 lucky participants will have the opportunity to secure the highly coveted Silver Companion Beast, Silvally. This event-limited card cannot be obtained through the game consoles, making it an exclusive collectible for dedicated Pokémon enthusiasts.

All Pokémon fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for the third update of Pokémon Ga-Olé: Rush, as it promises to deliver thrilling gameplay experiences with the introduction of Double Charge and Mega Evolution abilities. With the special event accompanying the update, players have the chance to win rare prizes and own the highly sought-after Silvally card. Don’t miss out on all the excitement this update has to offer in the world of Pokémon Ga-Olé.

