Pokémon GO Announces ‘Super Bite Land Shark’ Group Battle Day in Taiwan

Niantic, the company behind the popular mobile game “Pokémon GO,” has announced an exciting new event for trainers in the United States. On November 11, 2023, from 14:00 to 17:00 Taiwan time (Saturday), players will have the opportunity to participate in the “Super Bite Land Shark” group battle day.

During this team battle day, trainers will get the chance to test their skills against the formidable Super Bite Land Shark in epic team battles. If lucky, players might even encounter a super-biting land shark with a unique color variation. This event aims to bring trainers together for an exciting and challenging group battle experience.

To further enhance the event, Niantic has also introduced some additional bonuses for trainers to enjoy. From 00:00 to 23:59 on November 11, 2023, the maximum use of remote team battle tickets will be increased to 10 times, allowing players to participate in more battles and increase their chances of encountering rare Pokémon.

Additionally, trainers can spin the Gym Wheel during the event to earn up to 5 extra group battle tickets every day. This encourages players to visit various gyms and engage in battles, providing more opportunities to progress and collect rewards. Furthermore, the chance of encountering the elusive “Super Bite Land Shark” in super team battles will be significantly heightened, adding an extra level of excitement to the event.

For trainers looking for even more exclusive benefits, Niantic will be offering event tickets for purchase at a price of US$5 or the equivalent in local currency. These tickets will unlock several bonus perks valid from 14:00 to 22:00 Taiwan time on November 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Ticket holders can expect to receive several advantages, including eight additional team battle tickets (increasing the daily limit to 14), an increased chance of obtaining Magical Candy XL in group battles, a 1.5 times boost in XP gained from team battles, and a doubling of stars and sand obtained from group battles. These bonuses aim to reward dedicated trainers and enhance their gameplay experience during the event.

The Super Bite Land Shark group battle day in “Pokémon GO” promises to be an exciting event where trainers can come together, challenge powerful opponents, and unlock exclusive bonuses. With increased opportunities to engage in battles and encounter rare Pokémon, players are sure to have an unforgettable and thrilling experience on November 11, 2023.

