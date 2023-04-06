Becoming a pole of attraction for computer scientists – young and old – of Salentowho will be able to try their hand at development of innovative software at the service of customers of the entire Group. This is the goal of Sun Labthe Research & Development laboratory in Francavilla Fontana, in the province of Brindisi, inaugurated by Horsa Waythe Business Unit of Horsa Group focused on ERP solutions from Microsoft. To this end, the company will soon enter into partnerships with the Region’s Universities and the ITS Academies with a technological vocation present in Puglia.

With Sun Lab, Horsa focuses on Salento

“We have decided to invest and grow in a geographical area with very high potential, rich in talent, enthusiasm and desire to do – commented Simone Giordano, CTO of Horsa Way – We believe that this is the right spirit to face the digital innovation that we want to promote with our Sun Lab”.

Sun Lab’s growth objective is challenging: the company expects to achieve about 30 full-time professionals in the development of tools and solutions, based on Microsoft technologies, which are intended to support companies, mainly small and medium-sized, in the digital transformation of their management processes. In fact, it is thanks to digital technology that companies can become more modern, and therefore competitive, and this is Horsa’s mission.

From Horsa Way to the rest of the Group, for a digital skills development center in Puglia

“Our sector has been experiencing a skill shortage problem, or lack of resources trained in innovative technologies. To try to address this problem, among the many initiatives carried out by Horsa, such as the Academy courses, we have decided to invest in places where we identify high potential – he has declared Nicola Basso, CEO of Horsa – In fact, we believe that territorial proximity can constitute an important element of attraction for those who, also thanks to the affirmation of new working models in recent years, decide to contribute to the economic development of their region, without necessarily moving to large centers urban. The initiative stems from the needs of Horsa Way, but it is expected that it will also extend to the rest of the Group, to build a digital skills development center in Puglia”.

The choice of Salento is not accidental. “In recent years there have been numerous investments, also in the technological field, made in the Apulian territory. However, most of these are concentrated in the north of the region. With Sun Lab we want to give a further possibility of training and work also to the resources that gravitate to the Salento area” he concluded Domenico Truppi, Head of Consulting at Horsa Way.