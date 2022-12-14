Everyone sells cars online, everyone develops apps to manage different functions of the car outside the cabin, everyone produces electric cars. Is it possible, out of nowhere, to take the leadership in the so-called “digital car” sector in a sector dominated by Tesla and besieged by the car giants?

Possible and achievable according to Polestar, in fact a spinoff of Volvo, a brand already very forward-looking in itself. The idea comes from the Chinese Geely which, after acquiring the historic Swedish brand, is now aiming to reach a new, very “digital” audience that thinks differently from normal consumers.

Thus was born the Polestar, a separate brand from the mother Volvo: “Even on our market – explained Michele Crisci, president and CEO of Volvo Italia – the two companies are on different planets. Sure, as Volvo car group we have a share in Polestar, but the management, the product and the design are different. Even the distribution is personalized, they do everything online, we only partially. While on the front of the workshops, our assistance network takes care of repairs and coupons, that’s all”.

That’s why, even at first sight, Polestars must be unique: sporty and minimalist. The revolution starts with style, with design. So away from the crowded SUV sector to mark its presence in the world of sedans-coupes.





Then we move on to communication: customers are “engaged” only online, on social networks. And all the new models and research prototypes are presented outside the motor shows, giving preference to hi-tech events.

But that’s still not enough: the relationship with the customer depends entirely on online updates. In fact, Polestar, unlike what other manufacturers do who sell accessories on subscription with over the air technology, offers the sale of “definitive car parts”. That is, changes that become irreversible, which are linked to the chassis number of the car and which change hands to whoever buys the car on the used market.

The first step has already been done with the power level, then we will move on to other features. And to highlight the difference, in addition to the invisible over the air update, the Polestar customer also receives an aesthetic kit at home to fit on the car. For now only badges, then we’ll see.

It seems like a trivial matter but it’s a revolution: behind it lies the total disintermediation between dealerships and customers who thus have a direct relationship with the manufacturer. The challenge to Tesla is launched.