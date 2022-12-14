Some game performance of RX 7900 XT overtakes RTX 4090 N Fan is strongly dissatisfied: this time I am too excited

AMD’s new RDNA3 architecture graphics card RX 7900 series has been officially launched, and related evaluations have also been lifted.

Due to different test platform configurations, test methods and other factors, the results of each channel are not the same, but overall, RX 7900 XTX shows a higher cost performance when it is 1,500 yuan cheaper than RTX 4080.

Of course, the test finally found some interesting data. For example, Guru3D found that when playing “Assassin’s Creed: Hall of Heroes” at the highest quality of 1080P, the RX 7900 XT actually leads the RTX 4090 by a clear advantage.

Unexpectedly, after the screenshot was posted on the social platform by the player, it aroused strong dissatisfaction from N Fan. Part of the response is as follows:

1. I don’t believe any stupid person bought RTX 4090 to play games at 1080P resolution

2. Have you ever heard of A-card optimization games?

3. Still can’t sell NV, what’s the use?

Apparently, some N Fans were a little too excited and anxious to maintain N Card’s reputation. In fact, the subsequent 4K resolution results of the media show that RTX 4090 has regained the number one position in frames.

As for the optimization of games for A cards, there is no reason to do so, because the list of optimized games for N cards is actually far more than that of AMD.