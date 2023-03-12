There are still a number of apps that are only available on the iPhone and iPad. But one of them is now making the leap to the competition. Android users shouldn’t pop the champagne corks just yet, as the app has some limitations.

WhatsApp, Spotify, Netflix and Co. When it comes to the well-known app heavyweights, iOS and Android are doing nothing. You are at home on both platforms. However, iOS is still ahead of the pack, especially in the creative sector, and there are many gems of apps available exclusively for the iPhone and iPad. This has included so far GoodNotes.

GoodNotes comes in beta version on Android tablets

Because the well-known Notes app is now also available on Android (Source: Android Police). The application, aptly named GoodNotes for Android, is in beta. That means: Many functions that iOS users know and appreciate are still a long time coming, at least for the time being. The app is also not supposed to have the smooth performance of its iOS counterpart and not work in portrait mode.

GoodNotes for Android GoodNotes

Another hook: Synchronized notes are not possible in the current development status. So, GoodNotes users cannot start a note on an iPhone and finish it on an Android device. It is not known whether the feature will be added in the future.

Perhaps the biggest downer is probably the limited availability be. GoodNotes is currently working only on Samsung tablets with at least an 8-inch display diagonal and 3 GB of RAM. According to the developer, more Android tablets will be supported in the future.

Good reviews in the App Store

So the bottom line is that the developers at GoodNotes still have a lot of work to do to bring the Android version of the app to the same level as on iOS. The note app has been a hit there for years and is very popular. An average of 4.7 out of a possible 5 stars from almost 180,000 ratings speak for themselves.