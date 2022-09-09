For some players with small hands, the size of the Xbox controller may be slightly larger, and it may not be so handy in use. Today PowerA launched a new Xbox Series X|S version of the Nano enhanced wired controller, which is in size It is reduced by about 10%, so that players with small hands can operate better.

In addition to the reduced size of the Nano enhanced wired controller, all Xbox original controllers have the same functions, and there are two buttons with customizable functions on the back, allowing players to operate more in the game. Elasticity, of course, due to the reduced size, only a 3.5 mm headphone jack is provided below the controller, and some expansion kits for the original Xbox controller cannot be installed.

The Xbox Series X|S Nano Enhanced Wired Control Organ Network is priced at $39.99 and comes in two colors: black and lilac. Players who are interested in small-sized controllers can wait to see if the agent GD SHOP will introduce them. .