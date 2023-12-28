Practical button with e-paper display for the PV system

I have been using the myStrom WiFi button in the Max Solar Manager Edition for a few weeks now. The button is a “special version” of the myStrom variant and can be easily integrated into the Solar Manager platform. The energy-saving e-paper display shows power flows and statistics, but can also be used for simple controls.

Installation

The commissioning takes place together with the power supply of the button, which can be powered via USB-C. It then starts up and can be integrated into your own WiFi network. The options are via WPS or manually, although I use manual with my Unifi setup at home. The button opens your own hotspot to which you can connect and then integrate it into your home network. The process is identical to common IoT products and is self-explanatory. Important to know: The button must be connected to the power supply during the process, otherwise it will go into deep sleep.

Commissioning myStrom Button Max for Solar Manager

functionality

Once the Button Max has been integrated into the home WLAN, it can collect all the necessary information there and display it by entering the Solar Manager credentials. With charging stations and smart plugs, I can even change the mode using the button. With long presses on the buttons at the bottom (left and right) I can scroll through various options. They are:

Production Consumption Self-sufficiency Self-consumption Battery (if available) Powerflow Overview Controllable devices (wallboxes and smart plugs) Temperature and humidity

There are different display modes for the displays: for example, I can display the current production with the amount of energy produced today or the entire week, month or year.

Current consumption at a glance

In use

The myStrom WiFi Button Max Solar Manager Edition is ideal for placing anywhere thanks to the practical, magnetic back. After two previous locations, I have now placed it at the entrance to the garage. This means that when I get home, I immediately have an overview of the current energy situation and I can also quickly switch my charging station to another mode if this were necessary.

The battery life is still unclear. The e-paper technology is very economical and the button is a deep sleep. It fetches new data either at the push of a button or at the set interval on the web interface. So far I’ve never had to reload it.

Easy to mount thanks to the magnetic back

Conclusion

For me, the e-paper button is a practical addition to my previous visualization of PV production. The fact that I can also interact with the device settings thanks to the buttons is even better. The whole e-paper technology allows the button to live independently for quite a long time, I’m curious how often the button has to be recharged…

The WiFi Button Max in the Solar Manager Edition can be purchased directly from myStrom for CHF 79 – if you want, you can also find it at Brack.ch.

