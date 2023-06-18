Three alternatives to Midjourney for generating AI images that you may not know about

After the launch of the fifth iteration of Midjourney, image-generating AI received an unprecedented level of attention. But did you know that there are several quality alternatives to Midjourney freely accessible on the web? Let’s see the main ones together.

The first is Adobe Firefly, the AI ​​capable of generate and expand images in Photoshop (among other things). Firefly, in addition to being integrated into the suite by Adobe, but it is also a tool easy to use online, which allows you to create images from the simplest to the most complex, also selecting the style to use, the type of output you want and other parameters to customize your photo. Furthermore, Firefly allows you to “fill” images via AIthus extending the scene of your shooting. Not bad, especially if we consider that the AI ​​is all designed for ease of use.

The second AI we recommend is Stable Diffusion, which has been the Midjourney’s main competitor. I due toolon the other hand, are very similar: both are template-based text-to-image, which can provide very accurate results as long as you know their “grammar” (by the way, do you know how to write prompts for Midjourney correctly?). Stable Diffuso also guarantees results of high quality, high resolution and even photorealistic for more experienced users.

Finally, the third alternative that we recommend is Craiyon, also known as Dall-E Mini because it is based on the model text-to-image by DALL-E 2. Unfortunately, the name “Mini” indicates that Craiyon is not as powerful as the other image generators we have told you about, but it is still an AI capable of using a large number of different styles and even to generate photorealistic images. Not only that: the interface is simple to navigate, and the plan is free it has no feature limitations, but only on the number of images generated at the same time. In short, perfect for newbies!