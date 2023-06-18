Complir disassociated itself from the disqualifications of Carlos Eguía to Javier Milei, in Neuquén

After the radio host and former candidate for governor of Neuquén, Carlos Eguía, will criticize Javier Milei -whom he called “garbage” and “thief”-, the Complir party distanced itself from the accusations made in its controversial editorial.

Let’s remember that the media businessman also confirmed that he will not be part of the La Libertad Avanza assembly in the province for the PASO on August 13.

For its part, the label with which the journalist ran in the April 16 elections released a statement in which it rejected Eguía’s radio statements and disclaimed any responsibilities.

“The Complir Party communicates that it does not adhere to Carlos Eguia’s editorial titled ‘Milei’s lie’ of Wednesday June 14 on Radio Cadena Uno de Neuquénnor to the journalistic statements of the same tenor made later in different graphic and radio media in the country, “they specified from space.

And they added: «These burdensome and insulting expressions against Javier Milei They do not reflect the feelings or thoughts of the authorities, affiliates and former candidates of the Complir Party who made up the lists in the April 16, 2023 elections.«.

From comply Comply, they clarified that “Eguia does not have – nor did it have at any time – the character of authority or affiliate” of the strength. “Therefore, none of his past, present or future statements can be considered as partisan expressions,” the authorities closed in a statement.

Carlos Eguía disqualified Javier Milei: what he said

Eguía, who at the time was a member of Together for Change and supported Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, this year had turned his preference towards Milei, with whom he has now completely disassociated himself.

Said it’s a “liar, hypocrite and false» and described it as «garbage». He recounted how the presidential candidate was treated during his visits to Neuquén and stated “in San Martín de los Andes, walking next to me, he told me ‘Carlos, I’m going to punch this one I have here.’ He is crazy, sick ».

Eguía had started the proceedings last year in the federal court of Neuquén to create a party called Fuerza Libertariabut since it did not arrive with the procedures, it used the Complirar stamp in the provincial ones of April 16.

Today he questioned that “themselves after They sent the whole country to challenge my name and logo ». “That’s why I never went out and we didn’t have a national game to play and when we had it ready, I see yesterday’s tweet and our souls fell apart.”

Eguía himself referred to the adhesion of Up Neuquena party that obtained the definitive legal status on March 1 and that acted as collector of Rolando Figueroa in April, to the national alliance of La Libertad Avanza.

Although it is not yet confirmed, the version is that Nadia Marquezwho headed the list for the Legislature, whoever competes for the position of national deputy. «See if it will be chaste who has not even finished being a councilor, has just won an election with Rolando Figueroa as a candidate for provincial deputy, who has not yet assumed office and already wants to run for national deputy“, critical.





