Home Technology Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 one week early to experience the story campaign and unlock numerous in-game rewards- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 one week early to experience the story campaign and unlock numerous in-game rewards- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 one week early to experience the story campaign and unlock numerous in-game rewards- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

  • Card Background: “Thorpe’s Resolve”

  • Emblem: “Kiso Seifune”

  • Double XP Tokens for 30 minutes

  • 30-minute Double Weapon XP Tokens

  • Business Card Background: “Chain Effect”

  • Basic Soldier: Chuy

  • Double XP Tokens for 30 minutes

  • 30-minute Double Weapon XP Tokens

  • Business Card Background: “Gas”

  • Basic Soldier: Nova

  • 1 hour double XP token

  • 1 hour Double Weapon XP Tokens

  • Card Background: “Shadow Organization Action”

  • Basic Soldier: Reyes

  • 1 hour double XP token

  • 1 hour Double Weapon XP Tokens

  • Basic Soldier: Hash

In addition to the above rewards, completing the entire story campaign will earn“Alliance Guard” Weapon Blueprint. This assault rifle is Captain Price’s classic weapon, offering the benefits of greater aiming stability, less straight and horizontal recoil, and noise reduction than other base weapons.

Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 a week early to experience the story campaign and unlock numerous in-game rewards

Players who have pre-ordered the Treasure Edition of Modern Warfare II 2022 will additionally receive the 141 Red Squad Pack, the FJX Cinder Fire Vault, the Season 1 War Pass and a 50-level jump. The Armory Vault is the ultimate weapon blueprint: a weapon variant that retains the original look of all accessories; players can also customize the FJX Ember Edition in Modern Warfare II 2022’s new Gunsmith system.

The new Gunsmith system, developed by Infinity Ward, improves the build system from Modern Warfare (2019), giving players more options to customize their weapons. The starting features of the new Gunsmith system include:

  • Weapon Platforms: Upgrade your weapons to fit all the needs of your matchmaking configuration. Evolve your weapon platform, from assault rifles to submachine guns, marksman rifles, and even light machine guns, by switching receivers on specific platforms.

  • Progress rework: Due to weapon platforms and branch progression, accessories can be switched between weapon platforms. This will be determined by the different accessories, which are open to all weapons on a platform or open to all weapons in the entire game. Players will no longer have to complete repeated challenges to unlock accessories and camouflages.

  • Range: Feel free to test your weapons in the Gunsmith system without sacrificing your KDA.

See also  Intel Innovation 2022: 13th Gen Core Desktop Processors Create the Best Gaming Experience

For more information on campaign rewards and the Gunsmith system, please visit the official blog posts on campaign rewards and Gunsmith sneak peeks.

You may also like

GIGABYTE X670 GAMING X AX Motherboard Unboxing +...

Gaps and opportunities for investors in measuring advertising...

2022 TOSHIBA M550LT QLED 4K Monitor Three Major...

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android...

Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

Detailed comparison of one plus 10 pro and...

Lensbaby Omni Creative Filters New Expansion Pack Released,...

Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

Feather weight 266g! CORSAIR – HS55 WIRELESS CORE...

How to turn your iPhone black and white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy