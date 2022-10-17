Card Background: “Thorpe’s Resolve”

Emblem: “Kiso Seifune”

Double XP Tokens for 30 minutes

30-minute Double Weapon XP Tokens

Business Card Background: “Chain Effect”

Basic Soldier: Chuy

Business Card Background: “Gas”

Basic Soldier: Nova

1 hour double XP token

1 hour Double Weapon XP Tokens

Card Background: “Shadow Organization Action”

Basic Soldier: Reyes

Basic Soldier: Hash

In addition to the above rewards, completing the entire story campaign will earn“Alliance Guard” Weapon Blueprint. This assault rifle is Captain Price’s classic weapon, offering the benefits of greater aiming stability, less straight and horizontal recoil, and noise reduction than other base weapons.

Players who have pre-ordered the Treasure Edition of Modern Warfare II 2022 will additionally receive the 141 Red Squad Pack, the FJX Cinder Fire Vault, the Season 1 War Pass and a 50-level jump. The Armory Vault is the ultimate weapon blueprint: a weapon variant that retains the original look of all accessories; players can also customize the FJX Ember Edition in Modern Warfare II 2022’s new Gunsmith system.

The new Gunsmith system, developed by Infinity Ward, improves the build system from Modern Warfare (2019), giving players more options to customize their weapons. The starting features of the new Gunsmith system include:

Weapon Platforms: Upgrade your weapons to fit all the needs of your matchmaking configuration. Evolve your weapon platform, from assault rifles to submachine guns, marksman rifles, and even light machine guns, by switching receivers on specific platforms.

Progress rework: Due to weapon platforms and branch progression, accessories can be switched between weapon platforms. This will be determined by the different accessories, which are open to all weapons on a platform or open to all weapons in the entire game. Players will no longer have to complete repeated challenges to unlock accessories and camouflages.

Range: Feel free to test your weapons in the Gunsmith system without sacrificing your KDA.

For more information on campaign rewards and the Gunsmith system, please visit the official blog posts on campaign rewards and Gunsmith sneak peeks.