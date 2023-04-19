prices, launch dates and features • Techzilla

Google has announced the arrival of two new Pixel devices: the Fold, the first foldable smartphone Pure Googleand the Pixel 7a, a midrange with interesting characteristics. Both devices will be unveiled at Google I/O on May 10 and will hit stores starting on May 10.May 11 at a price of $499 for the Pixel 7a. Let’s find out together the features and launch dates of these new products.

Pixel Fold

The long-awaited Pixel Fold is set to hit the market in June, with pre-orders available from May 10th. The device will be available at third-party stores starting May 30 and is expected to arrive on shelves June 27. Priced at $1799, the Pixel Fold is in line with similar offerings on the market.

Pixel 7a

Google’s Pixel 7a is one of the most anticipated devices of 2023. The official presentation will take place on next May 10th during the Google I/O, but we are already aware of some of its main features.

The launch price of the Pixel 7a will be $499, which is $50 more than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. In Italy, the launch price of the Pixel 6a was 459 euros. This increase could be justified by the presence of the new processor Tensor G2 owned by Google, which will guarantee superior performance compared to the previous model.

Features Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a will have a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The RAM will be 8GB and the internal memory will start from the different denominations starting from 128GB. The rear camera will consist of two 64MP and 13MP wide-angle Sony sensors, while the front one will have a resolution of 10MP.

An important novelty will concern the sensor of the main camera: in fact, the higher cost of the device could be due precisely to the use of a new sensor which will guarantee even sharper and more detailed photos compared to the previous model.

Also, the Pixel 7a is rumored to adopt Android 13 as an operating system. However, new details about the device and Android 14 may emerge in the coming weeks.

In general, the Pixel 7a promises to be a mid-range smartphone with a good level of hardware, software support guaranteed by Google and a competitive price. However, it will be necessary to wait for its official presentation to get more information about the device and its actual quality.

Considerations

In conclusion, the launch of Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold is a highly anticipated event for technology enthusiasts. Both devices appear to promise advanced and innovative features, but their success will also depend on price and market competition. We just have to wait with curiosity for their release in May to find out if they will live up to expectations.

