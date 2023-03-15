Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are 12 water cooling systems from Sharkoon to test.

What awaits you?

The all-in-one water cooling systems are available with both a 240 mm and a 360 mm radiator. Depending on the variant, either two or three addressable RGB PWM fans are used, which offer a speed of between 600 and 2,000 revolutions per minute.

Summary:

4x Sharkoon S70 RGB AIO 240mm

Sharkoon S70 RGB AIO 240mm 4x Sharkoon S80 RGB AIO 240mm

Sharkoon S80 RGB AIO 240mm 4x Sharkoon S90 RGB AIO 360mm

Sharkoon S90 RGB AIO 360mm Closing date: 03/22/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?