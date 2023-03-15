Home Technology Product testers wanted: Sharkoon water cooling systems
Product testers wanted: Sharkoon water cooling systems

Product testers wanted: Sharkoon water cooling systems

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are 12 water cooling systems from Sharkoon to test.

What awaits you?

The all-in-one water cooling systems are available with both a 240 mm and a 360 mm radiator. Depending on the variant, either two or three addressable RGB PWM fans are used, which offer a speed of between 600 and 2,000 revolutions per minute.

Summary:

  • 4x Sharkoon S70 RGB AIO 240mm
  • 4x Sharkoon S80 RGB AIO 240mm
  • 4x Sharkoon S90 RGB AIO 360mm
  • Closing date: 03/22/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • The links below will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
