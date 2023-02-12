Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is scheduled to launch the PS5 virtual reality device “PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2)” globally on February 22. Bahamut’s GNN editorial department and DGamecrazy have obtained the PS VR2 implementation first with the official assistance. Machine, the following will bring the initial product out of the box.
PlayStation VR2
PS VR2 is the second generation VR virtual reality device developed by SIE for PS5. Equipped with a 4K HDR OLED panel, it provides a screen display with a resolution of 2000 × 2048 per eye, a refresh rate of 90/120Hz, and a 110-degree field of view. With inside-out positional tracking, it can be used without an external camera. Introduce a new “Eye Tracking” function, which can track the user’s eye movement and gaze focus. Equipped with a built-in motor head-mounted device feedback to reproduce the immersive tactile experience. And with the Tempest 3D sound technology of PS5, it can provide a highly immersive sound experience.
PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller
The “PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller” launched with PS VR2 adopts a left and right paired design, providing full button input, 6-axis motion sensing and infrared optical tracking functions. Inheriting the tactile feedback and adaptive trigger function of the DualSense wireless controller, it allows users to feel and interact with games in a more intuitive way. It also introduces a finger touch detection function that can sense individual finger movements to achieve more natural hand movement input.
More reports on PS VR2 functional experience and game testing will be lifted one after another. Interested players may wish to pay more attention.