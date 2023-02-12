Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is scheduled to launch the PS5 virtual reality device “PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2)” globally on February 22. Bahamut’s GNN editorial department and DGamecrazy have obtained the PS VR2 implementation first with the official assistance. Machine, the following will bring the initial product out of the box.

PlayStation VR2 Arrives at Bahamut HQ

PlayStation VR2

PS VR2 is the second generation VR virtual reality device developed by SIE for PS5. Equipped with a 4K HDR OLED panel, it provides a screen display with a resolution of 2000 × 2048 per eye, a refresh rate of 90/120Hz, and a 110-degree field of view. With inside-out positional tracking, it can be used without an external camera. Introduce a new “Eye Tracking” function, which can track the user’s eye movement and gaze focus. Equipped with a built-in motor head-mounted device feedback to reproduce the immersive tactile experience. And with the Tempest 3D sound technology of PS5, it can provide a highly immersive sound experience.

The overall design style and structure of PS VR2 are basically inherited from the previous PS VR model. The more significant difference in appearance is that this time it adopts the positioning tracking technology from the inside out, so there is no blue light bar, and it is replaced by positioning photography lenses at the four corners.These lenses are also used to position the PS VR Sense controller and view the surrounding scenery

The strap on the back is adjusted through the knob, and you can loosen it by pressing the button in the middle

PS VR2 includes a set of integrated earphones, which can usually be fixed on the plug holes on both sides





The earphones included in PS VR2 are detachable, and players can replace them with their favorite headphones

There is an eye distance adjustment knob on the upper left

On the upper right is the button that can release the mask to adjust the front and rear distance

Below from left to right are the confirmation button, the power button and the radio microphone





The connection cable of PS VR2 is a single USB Type-C terminal, with a length of 4.5 meters, which is quite sufficient

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

The “PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller” launched with PS VR2 adopts a left and right paired design, providing full button input, 6-axis motion sensing and infrared optical tracking functions. Inheriting the tactile feedback and adaptive trigger function of the DualSense wireless controller, it allows users to feel and interact with games in a more intuitive way. It also introduces a finger touch detection function that can sense individual finger movements to achieve more natural hand movement input.

The PS VR2 Sense controller is specially designed for VR use, and it is more powerful and complete than the PS Move motion controller used by the previous generation



The PS VR2 Sense controller also has adaptive triggers

The PS VR2 Sense controller provides full dual joystick and button input, the only thing missing is the D-pad

The USB Type-C terminal for PS VR2 Sense controller pairing and charging is hidden at the end of the grip



The left hand is actually holding the PS VR2 Sense controller

More reports on PS VR2 functional experience and game testing will be lifted one after another. Interested players may wish to pay more attention.