QNAP Systems brings the NAS to market QTS hero TVS-h874 with Intel Core i9 and Core i7 processors with Intel Core Hybrid technology for high performance.

The TVS-h874 offers the new12-core/20-thread Intel Core i7-based TVS-h874-i7-32G and 16-core/24-thread Intel Core i9-based TVS-h874X-i9-64G using the Hybrid Architecture for performance for optimized CPU performance. New models support up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 memory as well as offering dual 2.5GbE ports and slots PCIe M.2 2280which allow you to use PCIe NVMe SSDs to boost IOPS performance when configuring SSD caching.

High-speed PCIe Gen 4 slots are included to extend the core functionality of the NAS, such as adding 10/25GbE network adapters, QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs and 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, basic graphics cards to enable the passthrough GPU per le VMand storage expansion cards to connect QNAP expansion enclosures.

The exit HDMI allows users to directly view media content or VM content stored or running on the TVS-h874. The TVS-h874X-i9-64G is pre-installed with a dual-port 10GBASE-T network card for high-speed transmission demand.

Intel Core i9 CPU for virtualization

The TVS-h874 uses the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system. Designed specifically for data integrity, the ZFS file system offers automatic “heal” as well as being compliant WORM (Write Once, Read Many Times). It also supports inline block-level data deduplication and compression technology for optimal storage utilization, faster data transfer, and longer SSD life. Up to 65,536 snapshots are supported to fully record system status and data.

The native App Center offers several install-on-demand applications to further expand the application potential of the TVS-h874, such as VM and container hosting (supports LXD, Docker and Kata Containers), simplify VMware/Hyper-V backup, simplify local/remote/cloud backups, simplify Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 backup, and much more.