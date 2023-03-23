Thursday March 23, 2023, 11:26 pm

London (Ummat News) PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has said that even Imran Khan was a terrorist, no one knew about it.

Talking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said that who taught you to throw petrol bombs, what would have happened if the policemen did not run away from there, why throw petrol bombs so that the policemen would burn to death?

He said that this is the first time that such a move has taken place by a political party.

Nawaz Sharif said that he has not seen a bigger fraud and a bigger terrorist in the politics of Pakistan.

He said that if the government formed a JIT, it would investigate all the cases.