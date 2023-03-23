Home News It was not known that Imran Khan is also a terrorist, Nawaz Sharif
News

It was not known that Imran Khan is also a terrorist, Nawaz Sharif

by admin
It was not known that Imran Khan is also a terrorist, Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif talking to the media representative after his arrival in London on April 29, 2014

Thursday March 23, 2023, 11:26 pm

London (Ummat News) PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has said that even Imran Khan was a terrorist, no one knew about it.

Talking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said that who taught you to throw petrol bombs, what would have happened if the policemen did not run away from there, why throw petrol bombs so that the policemen would burn to death?

He said that this is the first time that such a move has taken place by a political party.

Nawaz Sharif said that he has not seen a bigger fraud and a bigger terrorist in the politics of Pakistan.

He said that if the government formed a JIT, it would investigate all the cases.

See also

Nishan Imtiaz, Hilal Imtiaz, Tagha Imtiaz, Hilal Pakistan, Hilal Quaid-e-Azam, Star of Shujaat, Star of Imtiaz, Medal for Good Performance, Medal of Bravery.

See also  Football on TV: Juve play

You may also like

Head of SEDECO warns of sanctions against companies...

This is how the promotion championship goes

Never lose sight of the goal thanks to...

The new shirt of the Colombian Women’s National...

Tractor with front loader crashes into the river:...

More than 26 thousand applications received under the...

Four dead in a bus accident that covered...

Coalition in SH pushes through controversial changes in...

Hasan Niazi’s request for physical remand rejected, sent...

Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy