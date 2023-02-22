Home Technology Qualcomm may announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ahead of schedule this year, skipping the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 directly (189731)
It is currently rumored that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor may adopt a special core configuration of “1+5+2”. Compared with the “1+4+3” adopted by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an additional set of performance cores will be added, and it is expected to be compatible with MediaTek is striving for TSMC’s N3E process technology together, and through the 3nm process design, the computing performance of the processor can be increased by 20%.

According to related news, Qualcomm may further announce a new generation of flagship processor products earlier this year, which is expected to be known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and may even compete with MediaTek for TSMC’s N3E process technology.

On the other hand, from Qualcomm’s cooperation with Samsung this time, it provides a processor called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy for the Galaxy S23 series mobile phones. Judging from the situation that the pulse rate is increased to 3.36GHz, related opinions believe that Qualcomm may directly skip the launch of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor plan this year, and will choose to launch a new generation of flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 earlier.

Compared with the past, the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit was held in early December. Last year, it was brought forward to mid-November. If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is announced earlier this year, as rumored, it is expected that more brands will be present at the conference. At the end of the year, a new flagship mobile phone product will be launched.

It is currently rumored that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor may adopt a special core configuration of “1+5+2”. Compared with the “1+4+3” adopted by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an additional set of performance cores will be added, and it is expected to be compatible with MediaTek is striving for TSMC’s N3E process technology together, and through the 3nm process design, the computing performance of the processor can be increased by 20%.

