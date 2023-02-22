Lu Yuting’s 18th birthday party on February 17existBeijing Jiri Star Spacesuccessfully held.today tooLu Yuting’s new album “GIFT”the last one inSingle “I FOUND U”new song release. Even family and friends came to help out. At the birthday party, there were also multiple rounds of interactive games with the guests and fans present. We spent a very commemorative 18-year-old coming-of-age ceremony together.





The birthday party kicked off with a cool dance as the opening show, and then sang and danced “GIFT” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from the album “GIFT”. Lu Yuting also danced with her younger brother Lu Yuxuan, and the stage was full of energy. The enthusiasm of the audience was ignited from the beginning. Fans also actively participated in the subsequent interactive sessions.





At this important moment of being an 18-year-old adult, relatives, friends and teachers who were not present also sent their blessings through video.Among the actorsDong Xuan, He Minghan, director Tan Langchang, famous music producer Jin Yike and many other senior friends sent birthday wishes to Yuting in the video. Yu Ting, who grew up in the water of love since she was a child, reaps love and passes on her own love at the same time. Lu Yuting understands and participates in public welfare poverty alleviation projects, expressing and passing on this love in her own way.





After the birthday party, forLu Yuting coming of age ceremonyand future plans for media interviews. Yu Ting said that in the future, on the basis of giving priority to academics, she will continue to stick to the path she loves and create more and better new works. I look forward to Yuting can create more and better memories with her sweet singing.

