Quality Internet even on vacation? Here are the offers and advice on Wi-Fi modems

However, there are also offers with unlimited gigabytes: “By taking advantage of the fixed + mobile offers of the operators, it is possible to obtain a sim of this type at a cost of 10.62 euros per month”, advises SosTariffe. It means that it pays to see the mobile offers of our home operator. Otherwise, the average fee rises to 30.99 euros per month.

Fixed wireless offers have an initial and exit cost, plus installation times, and this is the main disadvantage compared to mobile. Another limitation is the limited coverage compared to 4G, but good compared to mobile 5G with respect to which they have similar performance (in fact many fixed wireless offers also use the 5G standard, but in fixed mode).

However, the speed is high (up to 1 Gigabit), the fees moderate considering that the GB are unlimited (from 24.90 euros per month) with operators such as Eolo, Linkem, Tim, Vodafone, Fastweb and WindTre. Pay attention to the speeds, which vary greatly according to the operator: from 30 Mb to 100 Mb to 1 Gigabit (per second).

There are prepaid fixed wireless offers, therefore without constraints, but the costs go up. For example, Linkem asks for 99 euros for three months included.

As you can see, the possibilities are numerous and if we don’t want obstacles to our hunger for the internet, even on vacation, we need to carefully study our needs and the offers available in the various technologies, comparing prices (not only the license fee but also initial and exit costs) , services included, performance and coverage.