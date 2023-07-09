Chinese Pop Icon Coco Lee’s Mysterious Death: Autopsy to Determine Cause

Title: Queen of Chinese Pop Music, Coco Lee, Passes Away, Leaving Fans and Artists in Mourning

Date: [Date]

[Location] – The global entertainment industry was left in shock on [Date] with the news of the untimely death of Coco Lee, the queen of Chinese pop music. Known for her immense popularity and talent, Coco Lee was mourned not only by her dedicated fans worldwide, but also by numerous renowned artists who paid tribute to the superstar by sharing group photos.

In the wake of the tragic loss, Coco Lee’s second sister, Li Silin (Nancy), announced plans to hold a memorial service in honor of her younger sister. The service aims to allow Coco Lee’s beloved fans to bid her a final farewell. Regarding the much-anticipated posthumous photo, Li Silin revealed that the selection process is currently underway.

Addressing the speculation surrounding Coco Lee’s cause of death, Li Silin recently confirmed that it was not a suicide resulting from self-harm, as rumored in the media. The exact cause of her passing will be determined through an autopsy. Li Silin and her elder sister, Li Qiulin (Carol), visited the hospital two days ago to discuss the matter with forensic experts. One possibility being considered is whether Coco Lee may have suffocated due to inhaling vomit into her lungs. Li Silin shared that a conclusive decision from the forensic doctor is expected to take approximately two weeks, pointing to the fact that Coco Lee did vomit on the day of her passing.

Li Silin also shed light on the somber atmosphere surrounding the entire family, expressing concern for their 86-year-old mother, who has been unable to sleep due to worry. Despite their grief, the family is making every effort to organize Coco Lee’s funeral and find solace by encouraging each other. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, Li Silin said, “Constantly dwelling on troubles and sinking into depression won’t do us any good. We should focus on doing things that bring us joy and make us feel better.”

Dismissing recent rumors, Li Silin clarified that the reports about Coco Lee’s first seven pujas being held in Taiwan were incorrect. She clarified, “I believe there has been a misunderstanding. These gatherings have been purely spontaneous and have not been intentionally arranged by me.”

As the world mourns the loss of Coco Lee, her extraordinary talent and contributions to the music industry will forever be remembered.

