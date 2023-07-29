Coco Lee’s Funeral Photos Unveiled: Sisters Select ‘Her Smile is Like an Angel’

Coco Lee’s Funeral Photos Released, Missing Dresses and Controversy Arise

Coco Lee, the renowned singer, passed away on July 5 at the age of 48, leaving behind a rich legacy and grieving fans all over the world. As preparations for her funeral on July 31 are underway, her two sisters have chosen to release posthumous photos of Coco, revealing a side of her that reminds them of “an angel’s smile.” However, amidst the somber occasion, controversy has erupted over missing dresses from Coco Lee’s collection, including the iconic red cheongsam she wore to the Oscars.

News outlets, such as Zhongshi News and Sing Tao Toutiao, have reported on the release of Coco Lee’s posthumous photos. One particular photo captures Coco Lee’s radiant smile, with her long hair flowing freely. This image was taken during the release of her album “Blooming” in 2013 and was personally chosen by her two sisters for its resemblance to an angelic smile. The attire in the photo is her favorite white dress, representing her signature style.

However, during the process of sorting Coco Lee’s belongings, her family discovered that more than a hundred dresses were missing. They were particularly concerned about the absence of the red cheongsam worn by Coco Lee at the Oscars. In their quest to locate the missing dresses, they visited Coco’s husband, Bruce’s residence, only to be told by his staff that there were “no pieces of Coco Lee’s clothes” there. The family threatened to involve the police, which prompted Bruce’s staff to produce two boxes containing six or seven evening dresses.

Nevertheless, it is estimated that Coco Lee possessed around 100 dresses throughout her lifetime, raising suspicions about the remaining missing items. The family has given the other party 48 hours to return the dresses, or they will consider involving the police. Among the missing dresses, they are particularly eager to retrieve the long white dress they intended for Coco Lee to wear at her funeral.

Previously, Jimu News had reported on the planned farewell ceremony for Coco Lee. A private memorial service will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on July 31, followed by fans and media paying their respects from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. These events will take place at the Auditorium on the 1st floor of the Hong Kong Funeral Parlor, located at 679 King’s Road, North Point. On August 1st, a grand funeral will be held at 10:30 am.

To ensure that fans from all walks of life can mourn Coco Lee’s passing, her second sister, Li Silin, has set up a special YouTube channel to broadcast the farewell ceremony live. This will provide an opportunity for fans to pay their respects online.

As the funeral approaches, the missing dresses and the controversy surrounding them continue to cast a shadow over Coco Lee’s final farewell. Fans and loved ones hope for a resolution and a fitting tribute to the beloved singer.

