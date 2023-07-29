Home » Rdc: “Sms to tell thousands of families to get by, the annuities remain”
Rdc: “Sms to tell thousands of families to get by, the annuities remain”

Rdc: “Sms to tell thousands of families to get by, the annuities remain”

Rdc, “the State has decided to suspend the support, but the annuities remain”

A text message to tell 169,000 families “get by”. What comes today fromInpsthanks to the choices of Meloni government on income and citizenship pensionis a clear message: the State has decided to suspend the support.

It doesn’t matter if these people are going through a difficult time due to lack of work, or if that money was used to supplement a starvation wage. From 1 August zero. A few hours ago, however, the Government sent another message, with very different tones.

He sent it, with a decree, to multinationals and large energy companies that have accumulated enormous extra profits thanks to the increase in energy costs and the bills that families and businesses pay. The message goes more or less like this: the State has decided to allow you to pay the tax on extra profits with a convenient 5-month delay, without penalties and interest.

On the other hand, no message will arrive to former senators to cut annuities, which in fact were restored a few weeks ago. Different messages but with only one certainty. For the Government, the world is turning upside down.

