Quantum Heroes: League of Survivors Introduces New ‘Endless Battle’ Mode and Chance to Win iPhone 15 Pro

Hong Kong-based game developer and publisher, Nox Limited, has released an introduction to the highly anticipated “Endless War” mode in their popular casual game, “Quantum Heroes: League of Survivors.” The new gameplay mode was unveiled on November 27th, giving players a chance to test their skills and survive in endless battles.

In the latest version of the game, players can access the “Endless Battle” mode directly from the homepage. With several opportunities available each day, gamers can push their limits and see how long they can survive. By utilizing movement control and equipment abilities, players can increase their strength and aim for a lasting survival record.

To make things even more exciting, Nox Limited is hosting a special event during the “Endless War” mode launch. From November 3rd to November 7th, players who engage in the endless mode and defeat the boss will gain access to the coveted “[Lucky Supply] lottery wheel.” This wheel offers a chance to win high-value prizes such as the highly sought-after iPhone 15 Pro 256GB, LINE Points worth 10,000 yuan, and electronic gift certificates from three major supermarkets. The longer players hold on in the mode, the more opportunities they have to spin the wheel and potentially win big.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are various other rewards up for grabs. The super jackpot is the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB in a random color, while the first prize includes 15,000 LINE Points. Second and third prizes consist of 8,000 and 1,000 LINE Points respectively. Fourth prize winners will receive a 200 yuan electronic gift certificate which can be chosen from three major supermarkets. Even lucky prize winners will receive 100 LINE Points.

Nox Limited aims to offer an inclusive event that gives every player an opportunity to win challenge prizes. From November 3rd to November 5th, players who endure the “Endless Battle” mode for more than 6 minutes without spinning the wheel will receive a challenge reward of 50 yuan in electronic gift certificates from three major supermarkets. The event has no participant limit, ensuring that everyone has a chance to walk away with a prize. Even for those who don’t secure the grand prizes, the event serves as a platform to showcase their skills and acquire rewards.

To claim their challenge rewards, players must take a screenshot of the Endless Battle ranking screen once they’ve met the survival time criteria. They can then upload their results using the in-game [Feedback] function or contact the official staff in the game’s official Discord community to inquire about the redemption process. Each person is only eligible to claim the rewards once.

With the release of the new version, “Quantum Heroes: League of Survivors” offers limited gift pack codes. To make the launch even more exciting, Nox Limited has collaborated with popular YouTube celebrities to insert exclusive game gift pack code serial numbers. These codes provide players with an advantage, allowing them to easily progress in the game, obtain all the necessary equipment, and unlock the challenging nightmare BOSS level.

Share this: Facebook

X

