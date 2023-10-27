Chinese Table Tennis Duo Give It Their All at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Hangzhou Asian Para Games: Chinese Table Tennis Duo Goes All Out, but Falls Short

Hangzhou, China – In an intense showdown on October 26, the Chinese table tennis duo Mao Lin and Zhai Xiang faced off against the Thai combination of Chilsiparyak Butwan Sirina and Tirayu Chu Aweng. The match took place during the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Level 4 Group B competition at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Throughout the game, the Thai players strategically used short ball tactics near the net to gain an advantage. However, undeterred by their opponents’ tactics, Mao Lin from China gave it her all and actively responded, not letting any opportunities slip away. The score between the two sides reached a stalemate, showcasing their incredible skills and determination. However, in the end, Mao Lin and Zhai Xiang narrowly lost the match with a score of 2-3.

Despite the defeat, the Chinese players showcased remarkable sportsmanship and perseverance. Photographs captured Mao Lin’s unwavering commitment to the game, as she tried her best to save the ball and made room for her teammate by ducking sideways. The Chinese team coach, Yu Tao, also played a crucial role during the match, adjusting Mao Lin’s sitting posture to optimize her performance.

Mao Lin’s dedication is evident, as she was photographed almost lying on the table while dodging during the game. With the help of her teammates, she managed to stand up and continued to give her all in the match. Her hands bore marks as a result of the physicality of the game, requiring the use of straps to hold the racket and her hands together.

Off the table, Mao Lin highlighted her vibrant personality by decorating her wheelchair with pink smiley face stickers, spreading positivity and joy throughout the competition.

The 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou have been a platform to celebrate the incredible talent, strength, and determination of para athletes from various countries. The competition in table tennis has been fierce, and the Chinese team continues to display their skill and perseverance as they battle for victory.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games honor the spirit of inclusion and determination, highlighting the abilities and achievements of para athletes. The participants in table tennis continue to inspire audiences with their unwavering passion for the sport, despite facing challenges and setbacks along the way. The competition is far from over, and fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling matches yet to come.

