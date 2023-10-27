Dostoevsky Lectures: A Master Class That Revolutionized Our Understanding of the Russian Literary Genius

“Dostoevsky Lectures” Published: A Master Class that Changed Our Reading of Dostoevsky

By Chen Junyu and Cheng Weiping

The latest addition to the “Literary Monuments” series by Guangxi Normal University Press·Shanghai Beibet, the posthumous work “Lectures on Dostoevsky” by renowned biographer Professor Joseph Frank (1918-2013), has been released. This publication is a significant contribution to the study of Dostoevsky’s life and works, according to Professor Robin Miller of Brandeis University.

The “Lectures on Dostoevsky” is based on a series of lectures given by Professor Frank at Stanford University. With over 200,000 words, this “little book” condenses the textual analysis of Dostoevsky’s biography and provides a companion to understanding his works.

The book consists of an introduction that offers insights into Russian culture, Dostoevsky’s life, and the background of his literary creations. It is followed by seven chapters, each dedicated to one of Dostoevsky’s works, including his most famous novels such as “Crime and Punishment,” “The Idiot,” and “The Brothers Karamazov.” The lectures not only explore Dostoevsky’s novels but also delve into his changing intellectual, ideological, and political world. By doing so, they establish new connections and challenge old perceptions.

In “Dostoevsky’s Lectures,” Professor Frank presents himself as a cordial and knowledgeable teacher, engaging with students in a university classroom. His ideas are clear and meticulous, conveyed with vivid and lively language. Unlike other scholars, he does not seek to create tension or suspense but rather aims to “show,” “understand,” and “light up” others.

Throughout his research, Professor Frank has emphasized the relationship between psychology, ideology, and the socio-cultural context of Dostoevsky’s novels. By anchoring the interpretation of Dostoevsky’s works in specific concerns of the writer himself, Frank bridges the gap between fiction and reality. In these lectures, he combines literary analysis with cultural history, immersing readers in the rich and multidimensional world of Dostoevsky.

One of the highlights of the lectures is Professor Frank’s examination of the way Dostoevsky satirizes himself and the readers within the narrative of his novels. He introduces the concept of the reader becoming a character in Dostoevsky’s works and connects this with the divided mentality of educated Russians towards European culture. Frank’s close readings of texts shed light on significant cultural, political, and social issues of Dostoevsky’s era.

The book also includes a long commentary by American novelist David Foster Wallace titled “Joseph Frank’s Dostoevsky.” Wallace’s commentary sheds light on Frank’s literary research methodology and Dostoevsky’s literary modernity. He believes that Frank’s work challenges contemporary novelists to consider the depth and moral richness of their subject matter.

Joseph Frank’s “Lectures on Dostoevsky” has undoubtedly had a profound impact on readers’ understanding of the Russian genius. Through his concise yet traditional approach, Frank has revolutionized the way we read not only Dostoevsky’s novels but also the world at large. His influence encourages readers to explore their own literary potential and perhaps even “create our own Dostoevsky.”

The publication of “Dostoevsky Lectures” is a significant milestone in the study of Dostoevsky’s works, offering invaluable insights into the mind of the literary master. It is expected to inspire both general readers and Dostoevsky scholars to delve deeper into the complexities of his remarkable writings.

