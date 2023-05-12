Quick hands-on with Pixel Tablet, setting the tone for the tablet as the connected hub of the smart home

For the Pixel Tablet, which was officially announced at Google I/O 2023, the author used a little time on the spot to play with it.

▲Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet is actually not the first tablet device of the Pixel brand. Google launched a product called Pixel Slate in 2018, but it used the Chrome OS operating system at that time, which is significantly different from the Pixel Tablet’s Android 14L operating system design.

The positioning of the two products is also different. The Pixel Slate is mainly designed to meet the needs of work, while the Pixel Tablet is mainly designed to be combined with a built-in amplified speaker design charging stand, so as to serve as a smart display like a Nest Hub. For use with large tablet devices.

▲Used as a smart home connection hub

▲With the charging stand, it can be used as a “smart display”

▲The screen can be erected at a comfortable angle

In terms of hardware specifications, the Pixel Tablet is equipped with a Tensor G2 processor, 8GB memory, and 128GB or 256GB storage capacity. The screen adopts a 10.95-inch, 2560 x 1600 LCD panel design, and the battery capacity can correspond to 12 hours of video streaming. usage time.

▲It adopts a screen design close to 11 inches, and it is suitable for multimedia video viewing and other user experience

▲The curve on the back adopts a rounded design, and the metal contacts at the bottom are used for adsorption and connection with the charging stand

Google has not launched a keyboard case for the Pixel Tablet, or advertised that the keyboard is an operation mode that corresponds to the needs of work. Instead, it is used as a connection hub for smart connected devices at home, or as a digital photo frame, or a small smart display. Therefore, this model is particularly emphasized. The tablet device is equipped with four sets of amplified speakers, which can even be fixed with magnetic suction, and the charging stand with the function of amplified speakers can correspond to immersive audio-visual content experience, and can even use Google TV related content services.

▲Pixel Tablet is mainly designed as a smart home connection center. In addition to being a tablet, it is also a digital photo frame, player, and connection center for smart networking devices

▲Google’s exclusive protective case for the Pixel Tabelt, the stand design on the back does not affect the original use mode of the adsorption charging stand

However, from the past work needs to be adjusted to the positioning of the smart home connection hub, Pixel Tablet may still be difficult to break away from the fact that it is still a tablet in essence. Many people will still use the Pixel Tablet as a general tablet.

At present, Pixel Tablet has been opened for pre-orders from now on, and white, hazel, and pink orange colors are available. The suggested price starts from 499 US dollars. The charging stand will be included as a free accessory for Pixel Tablet, but there is no plan to introduce sales in the Taiwan market. painting.

